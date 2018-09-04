Doomtree Forest

Familia HQ

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, September 7 at 7:30pm

Enter to win two tickets to Doomtree Forest at Familia HQ on Friday, September 7!

The Doomtree crew has been a staple in the Twin Cities hip hop scene for nearly two decades. As full Doomtree crew shows have become more scarce, it's members have been branching out with solo & side projects which have been front and center in 2018. Doomtree Forest will be a musical journey celebrating the family tree.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.