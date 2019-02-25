Enter to Win Two Tickets to Donna Grantis

Donna Grantis

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

March 28 at 9:30pm

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Donna Grantis at the Dakota!

Prince's Guitar Protege

Canadian guitarist, Donna Grantis leads a five-piece group that is wholly unique in today’s music scene. Backed by an acclaimed rhythm section, Donna’s incendiary guitar playing is highlighted against the percussive tabla rhythms of guru Suphala to create a sound described by the Star Tribune as, “New millennium jazz-rock fusion, sorta like Jeff Beck meets a post-modern Mahavishnu Orchestra.”

