Enter to Win Two Tickets to Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party

Target Center

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, March 14 at 7:00pm

Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to Disney on Ice presents Mickey's Search Party on Thusday, March 14!

Click HERE for more info and show times.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.