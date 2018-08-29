Enter to Win Two Tickets to Deorro

Deorro

Skyway Theatre

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, September 21 at 8:00pm

Over the past two years, Los Angeles native Deorro has become one of the most sought after young producer/DJs in the business. The young house prodigy has amassed an awe inspiring discography including a cache of original productions, collaborations/remixes with Steve Aoki, Chuckie, Axwell, Cazzette, Krewella, Laidback Luke, Carnage, Diplo, MakJ, Tommie Sunshine, & R3hab and more originals than even the most devoted DJs could spin in a week. All of which have been blasted out through Soundcloud to his more than 140,000 followers, amassing over 20 million plays.

