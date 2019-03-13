Enter to Win Two Tickets to Del McCoury Band

Del McCoury Band

Hopkins Center for the Arts

Hopkins, MN

Saturday, May 4 at 7:30pm

Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to Del McCoury Band at Hopkins Center for the Arts!

For more than fifty years, Del McCoury’s music has defined authenticity for hard core bluegrass fans as well as a growing number of fans among those only vaguely familiar with the genre. McCoury is something special, a living link to the days when bluegrass was made only in hillbilly honkytonks, schoolhouse shows and on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. He remains a commandingly vital presence today, from prime time and late night talk show TV to music festivals where audiences number in the hundreds of thousands.

The fifth decade of their half-century of music making has been filled with new and ongoing triumphs. The Band has shown unprecedented stability, with but a single change in membership in twenty years; nine IBMA Entertainer of the Year trophies, their namesake earned membership in the cast of the legendary Grand Ole Opry in 2003, and the Band earned their first Best Bluegrass Album GRAMMY Award two years later followed by their second GRAMMY win in 2014 (to go along with double digit nominations); they traveled with the groundbreaking post-O Brother “Down From The Mountain” tour, performed and recorded (on his GRAMMY-winning “These Days”) with Gill and with country star Dierks Bentley; they are a regular at the Bonnaroo Music Festival, and Del’s namesake festival, DelFest has quickly become one of the premier string band events in the Country.

Click HERE for more info.

