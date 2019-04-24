Enter to Win Two Tickets to Dan Savage’s Very Best of HUMP!

Hump! Film Festival 2019

St. Anthony Main Theatre

Minneapolis, MN

May 7-9

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Dan Savage’s Very Best of HUMP! Playing at St. Anthony Main on May 7-9th!

This year we are touring a few cities with the very best of HUMP! We have selected some of our (and audience) favorites from 2008 through 2017. We reached out to the filmmakers and were able to have them resubmit their films to us for this very special mini tour!

The HUMP! Film Festival has been bringing audiences a new kind of porn since 2005. The festival features short dirty movies—each less than five minutes—all created by people who aren’t porn stars but want to be one for a weekend. The filmmakers and stars show us what they think is hot and sexy, creative and kinky, their ultimate turn-ons and their craziest fantasies. Our carefully curated program is a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes—all united by a shared spirit of sex-positivity. HUMP! is a celebration of creative sexual expression. You will see films at HUMP! that shock you. You will see films at HUMP! that make you laugh. And you will see films at HUMP! that turn you on. You will also be touched by the sincerity and vulnerability with which these films are lovingly made. HUMP!’s main mission is to change the way America sees—and makes and shares—porn.

Click HERE for more info.

