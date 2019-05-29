Enter to Win Two Tickets to Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

St. Paul, MN

Saturday, June 15 at 7:30pm

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the live stage to create hilarious and original scenes in their two-man show. Known by TV audiences for their work on Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin and Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation.

“Interactive” in every sense of the word, Colin and Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act… just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!

