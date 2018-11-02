Enter to win two tickets to attend Thanksgiving with Regina Marie Williams

Regina Marie Williams

Dakota Jazz Club

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, November 22 at 7:00pm

Regina Marie Williams is great in everything she does, whether belting out tunes at the Dakota Jazz Club or treading the boards in the likes of The Color Purple, Othello, or Ruined. Williams, at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, pushed over the top with one of the most electrifying performances seen on any stage in the last year. Sister Act is a by-the-books modern musical, pretty much following the story of the Whoopi Goldberg film. It offered a terrific chance for a performer to take charge of a stage and never let go. Between a strong personality and even stronger pipes, Williams did just that as she kept the audience’s focus like a magnet through every moment she was on the stage. —City Pages, Best Actress 2016

