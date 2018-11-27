A Very Die Hard Christmas



Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater



Minneapolis, MN



Thursday, December 13 at 10:00pm (doors at 9:30)

"Yippee Ki Yay, Father Christmas!" Back for the seventh year, Mainly Me Productions and Dana's Boys offer a holiday treat with all the trimmings: singing, dancing, and bloodshed! Don't miss this yuletide tradition combining the action and suspense of Die Hard with the sentiment of everyone's favorite TV Christmas specials. Come celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Die Hard with music, magic, and mayhem!

Click HERE for more information.

