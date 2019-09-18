Enter to Win two tickets for Minnesota Dance Theatre's Fall Season at The Lab Theater

Enter for a chance to win two tickets for Minnesota Dance Theatre's Fall Season at The Lab Theater.



With daring atheticism and deep expression, the MDT dancers take on works from cutting-edge contemporary to transcendent classical.



Featuring two world premieres choreographed by Alanna Morris-Van Tassel and Zach Manske as well as Loyce Houlton's "Boccherini Dances" and Jennifer Hart's "Unbound."



Click HERE for more info.





Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.

