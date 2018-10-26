Enter to Win Two Tickets & Dinner to a Preview Performance of Alma Murder

Alma Murder Preview Performance

Mystery Cafe

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, November 3

Enter to win a pair of tickets to a preview performance of Alma Murder, the newest show from The Mystery Café! Each ticket includes a 3-course meal.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.