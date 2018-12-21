Enter to Win Two Golden Circle Tickets To Not Just A Stage
Beyond Broadway: Not Just a Stage
Ted Mann Concert Hall
Minneapolis, MN
Saturday, January 12 at 7:30pm
Enter to win a pair of Golden Circle tickets for One Voice Mixed Chorus’s Beyond Broadway: Not Just a Stage concert featuring musical favorites from the stage and screen with a dash of opera thrown in for good measure!
One Voice Mixed Chorus performs songs from your favorite musicals from Broadway to Hollywood with a dash of opera thrown in for good measure. Highlights include music from Fun Home, Avenue Q, Rent, Ragtime, The Sound of Music, West Side Story, Slumdog Millionaire (Jai Ho), The Greatest Showman (This Is Me), and Verdi’s Va Pensiero. One Voice will also perform Love Is, written by guest conductor Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s speech/sonnet delivered at the Tony Awards after accepting the award for Best Score for Hamilton. Saturday, January 12 7:30 p.m. (ASL interpreted) and Sunday, January 13 2 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall on the U of M campus in Minneapolis. Tickets available HERE or 612-624-2345.
