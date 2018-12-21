Enter to Win Two Golden Circle Tickets To Not Just A Stage

Beyond Broadway: Not Just a Stage

Ted Mann Concert Hall

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, January 12 at 7:30pm

Enter to win a pair of Golden Circle tickets for One Voice Mixed Chorus’s Beyond Broadway: Not Just a Stage concert featuring musical favorites from the stage and screen with a dash of opera thrown in for good measure!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

