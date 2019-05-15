Soundset Music Festival

MN State Fairgrounds

St. Paul, MN

Sunday, May 26

Enter to Win Two GA Tickets to Soundset Music Festival on May 26!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.