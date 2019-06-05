Enter to Win Two GA Tickets to Rock The Garden
Rock the Garden
Walker Art Center
Minneapolis, MN
Saturday, June 29
Enter to win two GA tickets to Rock the Garden on Saturday, June 29!
The kickoff to summer starts with Rock the Garden, the best outdoor music festival of the season! One day, two stages, eight bands. Overlooking the iconic Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and an unbelievable view of the city skyline.
LINEUP
The National
Courtney Barnett
X
Heart Bones
Bad Bad Hats
deM atlaS
Adia Victoria
The Beths
Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.
