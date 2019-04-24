Enter to Win Two 3-DAY Passes to Revival

Revival

Revival Festival is back for another great year at Harmony Park Music Garden.

REVIVAL Music Festival

May 24-26, 2019

Harmony Park Music Garden

Geneva, MN

We’re excited to announce that this year Minnesota’s own Useful Jenkins is hosting Revival Fest at Harmony Park! Useful Jenkins has been spreading the Midwest festival spirit far beyond the gates of Harmony Park for over a decade but without a doubt has called Harmony Park home throughout it all.

2019 REVIVAL LINEUP

Hosted by Useful Jenkins

Keller Williams

Fruition

Here Come the Mummies

TAUK

Driftwood

Kind Country

Frogleg

Dirty Revival

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops

New Orleans Suspects (Tribal Gold)

Erik Koskinen

ClusterPluck

Goose

Big Zach -New One Zachariah featuring members of More Than Lights

Burbillies

Armchair Boogie

Smokin' Joe

Stringdingers

Space Monkey Mafia

Rampant Roots

The Bob Pat Band

Humbletown

The Monsters Of Grass

Join us Memorial Day Weekend at Harmony Park Music Garden

#revivalfestmn

