Enter to Win Two 3-DAY Passes to Revival
Revival
Harmony Park
Geneva, MN
May 24-26
Enter for a chance to win a pair of 3-DAY Passes to Revival!
Revival Festival is back for another great year at Harmony Park Music Garden.
REVIVAL Music Festival
May 24-26, 2019
Harmony Park Music Garden
Geneva, MN
Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.
We’re excited to announce that this year Minnesota’s own Useful Jenkins is hosting Revival Fest at Harmony Park! Useful Jenkins has been spreading the Midwest festival spirit far beyond the gates of Harmony Park for over a decade but without a doubt has called Harmony Park home throughout it all.
2019 REVIVAL LINEUP
Hosted by Useful Jenkins
Keller Williams
Fruition
Here Come the Mummies
TAUK
Driftwood
Kind Country
Frogleg
Dirty Revival
Aaron Kamm and the One Drops
New Orleans Suspects (Tribal Gold)
Erik Koskinen
ClusterPluck
Goose
Big Zach -New One Zachariah featuring members of More Than Lights
Burbillies
Armchair Boogie
Smokin' Joe
Stringdingers
Space Monkey Mafia
Rampant Roots
The Bob Pat Band
Humbletown
The Monsters Of Grass
Join us Memorial Day Weekend at Harmony Park Music Garden
By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.