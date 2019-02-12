Enter to Win Tickets to JOHN MAUS with LUKDLX

JOHN MAUS with LUKDLX

First Ave

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, February 28 at 7:00pm

Enter to win tickets to John Maus at First Ave!

John Maus is a truly enigmatic musician. Broadly cut from the synth pop cloth, he’s fashioned the frosty minimalism of its fabric into a cloak of infinite meaning, genuine grace and absurdist humor over the course of three defining albums since 2006. His music is a highly mutable affair, whilst often described as retro-futurist on behalf of the 80’s drum machines and synth sounds employed, John’s music is more personal than the nostalgic re-tread implied.

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



