Enter to win Tickets and a Merchandise Gift Card to J.Cole

J. Cole

Target Center

Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, September 19 at 7:30pm

Enter to win four tickets and a merchandise gift card to J. Cole at Target Center on Wednesday, September 19.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.