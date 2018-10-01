Enter to win this great package from Faribault Woolen Mill.

From their classic Foot Soldier Line, their new rugged Defender Plaid Blanket and matching Pillow for fall 2018. And, just for City Pages, they've created this exclusive Defender Plaid Scarf. This is the only one of its kind in existence, so enter now to win this great package worth $360!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.