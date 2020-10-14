Enter to Win Free Stream Access to Trailer Trash's “A TRASHY LITTLE HALLOWEEN HOME PARTY” Concert!
Enter to Win Free Stream Access to Trailer Trash's “A TRASHY LITTLE HALLOWEEN HOME PARTY” Concert!
Saturday, October 31
Show at 8:00pm
Live Stream From The Hook and Ladder Theater
Now in its twenty-fifth year, the band has turned generations of music lovers on to its brand of American roots, country, swing and rockabilly. Their contagious enthusiasm and obvious enjoyment onstage have earned TRAILER TRASH the reputation of being Minnesota’s premier honky tonk band.
Drinking Games - Live Requests - Halloween Bingo
Click HERE for more information!
Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.
