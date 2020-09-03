Enter to Win Free Stream Access to the The Belfast Cowboys Concert!

Friday, September 11

Concert 8pm

Live Stream From The Hook and Ladder Theater

The Belfast Cowboys are a nine-piece band that specializes in the music of Van Morrison. They have become one of Minnesota’s (and The Hook & Ladder’s) most popular bands, traveling only when their feet get itchy or the offer is too good to refuse. The band features several veterans of the Minneapolis music scene, including singer Terry Walsh and sax man Vic Volare.

In 2015, The Belfast Cowboys released The Upside to the Downslide, which was featured in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s annual critics poll as one of the year’s best releases.

#HookStream – Live Streaming Concert Fundraisers for Minnesota Artists and The Hook & Ladder Theater

