Enter to Win Free Stream Access to the The Belfast Cowboys Concert!

The Current, City Pages, & Nobool Presents The Belfast Cowboys – HookStream

Saturday, June 13 at 9:00PM

The Belfast Cowboys are a nine-piece band that specializes in the music of Van Morrison. The band features several veterans of the Minneapolis music scene, including singer Terry Walsh and sax man Vic Volare.

#HookStream = Live Streaming Concert Fundraisers for Minnesota Artists and The Hook & Ladder Theater

Live Stream from The Hook and Ladder Theater EXCLUSIVELY available on Crowdcast.io

Click HERE for more information!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and/or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.