Enter to Win Free Stream Access to the Munson-Hicks Party Supplies Album Release Concert!

Friday, October 2, 2020

Show at 8pm

Live Stream from The Hook and Ladder Theater

Join us for the virtual album release party for Munson-Hicks Party Supplies!

John Munson and Dylan Hicks have worked together in a variety of contexts, most recently as frontmen for Munson-Hicks Party Supplies, whose debut album comes out in the fall of 2020. For that project, Munson is the principal singer and bassist, Hicks the songwriter and pianist. Munson, a founding member of Semisonic, the New Standards, and Trip Shakespeare, was also musical director for Minnesota Public Radio’s Wits. Hicks is a musician, critic, and the author of the novels Boarded Windows and Amateurs.

#HookStream = Live Streaming Concert Fundraisers for Minnesota Artists & The Hook & Ladder Theater!

