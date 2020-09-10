Enter to Win Free Stream Access to the #MeTooMPLS Concert + Digital Album!

#MeTooMPLS - A Fundraiser for Planned Parenthood

Thursday, September 24 at 7 - 10pm

Featuring Mayda, Sarah Morris & Tina Schlieske and performances by Ang Oase, Annie Fitzgerald, Annie Mack, Ashleigh Still, Averil Bach, Chastity Brown, Elska, JØUR – Jourdan Myers, Kara Laudon, Katy Vernon, Linnea Mohn, Lydia Liza, Mary Bue, & r0

This Minnesota Women/Femmes/Trans/Non-Binary Folk songwriting collective was started in late 2019, with the following objectives: Creating songs to raise Minneapolis women’s voices; Supporting sexual assault survivors; Raising funds for Planned Parenthood. All the songwriters involved were asked to write and record an original song on the subject of #MeToo. Without any further guidelines, the artists delivered songs ranging from heartbreaking songs about surviving sexual assault to inspiring songs about feminist icons and their influence on their lives.

Click HERE for more information!

