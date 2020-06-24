Enter to Win Free Stream Access to The Gentleman & The Queen Concert!

The Gentleman & The Queen - HookStream Concert

A Classy, Comedic Cabaret Hosted By Two Hot Messes

Friday, July 24 at 9:00PM

Live Stream from The Hook and Ladder Theater

Johnny Sincerely (The Gentleman) and Roxi Manacoochi (The Queen) host an evening of music, laughs, guest appearances and debauchery! This months theme: “Good Wholesome Internet Fun”

#HookStream = Live Streaming Concert Fundraisers for Minnesota Artists, The Hook & Ladder Theater, & our Community!

10% of the proceeds will be donated to the charity of the artist’s choice.

