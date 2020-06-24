Enter to Win Free Stream Access to the GB Leighton Concert!

GB Leighton HookStream Concert

Thursday, July 9

Live Stream from The Hook and Ladder Theater

GB Leighton, a band named after one of the regions’ most incendiary live performers and consistently solid songwriters, Brian Leighton. Through more than two decades, Leighton and his five piece band have been tearing up rock clubs, festivals and even a few fan’s living rooms with a slew of songs that connect with the heart and couples singing along out on the dance floor. “A man of the people” is a phrase usually reserved for statesmen and politicians, but for Leighton, it’s a fitting description when you see him in action working a crowd.GB Leighton has 10 studio releases, 4 live albums and has sold over 70,000 albums. The band is currently recording a new studio album.

#HookStream = Live Streaming Concert Fundraisers for Minnesota Artists, The Hook & Ladder Theater, & our Community!

10% of the proceeds will be donated to the Division of Indian Work.

Click HERE for information!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.