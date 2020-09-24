Enter to Win Free Stream Access to the Belfast Cowboys ‘Moondance’ Concert!

Friday, October 16

Show at 8:00pm

Live Stream from The Hook and Ladder Theater

Playing the entire ‘Moondance’ Album in it’s entirety! The third studio album by Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison. The Belfast Cowboys are a nine-piece band that specializes in the music of Van Morrison. They have become one of Minnesota’s (and The Hook & Ladder’s) most popular bands, traveling only when their feet get itchy or the offer is too good to refuse. The band features several veterans of the Minneapolis music scene, including singer Terry Walsh and sax man Vic Volare.

