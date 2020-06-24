Enter to Win Free Stream Access to The Bawdy Down Concert!

The Bawdy Down - HookStream Concert

A Burlesque Benefit for Black Table Arts

Friday, July 10 at 9:00PM

Live Stream from The Hook and Ladder Theater

A collection of all-star BIPOC burlesque and drag performers come together to raise money for Black Table Arts - an organization that helps organize Black artists, educate communities, and create spaces for leadership to thrive. Hosted by Foxy Tann.

#HookStream = Live Streaming Concert Fundraisers for Minnesota Artists, The Hook & Ladder Theater, & our Community!

70% of the proceeds will be donated to the Black Table Arts.

Click HERE for more information!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.