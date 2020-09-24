Enter to Win Free Stream Access to Cornbread’s 93 1/2 B-Day Party Concert!

Thursday, October 22

Show at 7:00pm

Live Stream from The Hook and Ladder Theater

The Hook & Ladder Theater is very proud to present an intimate live streaming event celebrating the Live At tHe Hook Vol II album release and the 93 (1/2) year-old birthday of the Twin City legendary performer, James Samuel ‘Cornbread’ Harris Sr. with he and his band of Friends playing a very special concert!

