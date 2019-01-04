Enter to Win Four Tickets to see World's Toughest Rodeo on Friday, January 25th

World's Toughest Rodeo





Xcel Energy Center





St. Paul, MN





Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26 at 7:30pm

Enter to win four tickets to see World's Toughest Rodeo at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, January 25th!

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.