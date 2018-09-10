Enter to Win Four Tickets to Charlotte’s Web

Stages Theatre Company's Production of Charlotte’s Web

Stages Theatre

Hopkins, MN

September 21 through October 21

“It’s not often that someone comes along who is a true friend and a good writer.” We kick off the celebration of our 35th anniversary season with an all-time audience favorite. The classic story of friendship, based on the book by E.B. White, will warm hearts young and old as it charms its way onto our main stage this fall. Down on the Zuckerman Farm, Wilbur, an irresistible young pig is determined to avoid the butcher. With the help of his friends (especially the magnificent spider, Charlotte) Wilbur is not only safe, but learns that true friends live in our hearts forever. This 60-minute adaptation of the novel, named one of the best American children’s books of the past two hundred years, will enchant audiences of all ages."

