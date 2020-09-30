Enter to Win a Vehicle Ticket to the Festival on Parade!

September 19th through October 4th plus Friday, October 2nd, 2020

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival will extend the extremely popular and praised Festival on Parade. The parade will continue as a drive-thru experience with food, folks, fun and fabulous entertainment all from the comfort and safety of your vehicle.

Click HERE for more information!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.