Enter to Win a Twin Cities Book Festival Prize Pack

Twin Cities Book Festival

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

St. Paul, MN

Saturday, October 13 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Win a Twin Cities Book Festival Prize Pack from Rain Taxi, which includes a t-shirt, tote bag, letterpress broadside, and ten brand new books!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.