Enter to Win a Trail of Terror VIP Prize Pack!

Enter to Win a VIP Prize pack for Trail of Terror - The Largest Halloween Event in the Midwest!



Prize Includes:



4 Admission tickets to Trail of Terror



4 Tickets to the Trail of Terror Pub Crawl



Visit Twin Cities largest and scariest Halloween event all October long. With more than 2.5 miles of scares and horrors inside and out, Trail of Terror is open every night at 7 p.m.



For more information click HERE.



Fridays & Saturdays October 11 – 26 + Sundays October 20th & 27th





Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.