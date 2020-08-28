Enter to Win a Ticket to the Music & Movies Drive-In!

Enjoy the Music & Movies Drive-In with us at Bohemian Flats Park on Friday, September 4!



Enter to win the opportunity to win the free pass TODAY!

Once arriving at 6pm with friends and/or family in your car, you will be able to enjoy live music by DJ Truckstache, food from Rollin Nolen's BBQ, and the movie, A League of Their Own!

Click HERE for more information about the music & movies event.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

