Enter to Win a Set of Tickets to ‘Taste of Kinque‘ Expo & Gothic ‘Loft’ Gala

‘Taste of Kinque‘ Expo & Gothic ‘Loft’ Gala



Lumber Exchange



Minneapolis, MN



Saturday, March 28



Enter to win a free set of General Admission tickets to one of the largest proven Kinque events in the Upper Midwest!



This Saturday, March 28th, Kinque Social Society (KiSS) is hosting its ‘Taste of Kinque‘ Expo & Gothic ‘Loft’ Gala at the historic Lumber Exchange in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. Onsite group rate hotel accommodations are also available.



The Taste of Kinque Expo provides free admission from 1:30 pm to 6 pm; featuring a diverse vendor’s market with hand-made leather goods and gear, essential oils, hand made jewelry and the latest in adult toys and lingerie. Shop for all your kinque needs alongside everything from body painting, tarot readings, to fire cupping, hot wax demos and more!



Later on, the Gothic ’Loft’ Gala offers both a VIP ticket holder experience (6:00 pm to 1:30 am) and General Admission (8:00 pm to 1:30 am) where KiSS proudly welcomes well-known and amazingly talented Mistress Mara as the Gala’s Mistress of Ceremony, F’emcee and performer; while also introducing on main stage top drag and burlesque performers, boylesque performers, with epic scenes and interactive demos – along with professional DJ, concert lighting and dancing component 11:30 pm to 1:30 am. Event includes 3 cash bars and the expo component also remains open until 1:30 am for a full 12 hour one of a kind Kinque experience!



KiSS is a socially fueled proven host of large scale Kinque events bi-annually in the upper Midwest since Sept. 2018. KiSS has a growing dedicated audience of over 500 plus website subscribers. We welcome all community groups and showcase performing artists well known in their craft! The fall trip to Cozumel also showcased soon on the KiSS website at KinqueSocialSociety.com



We support the National Coalition for Sexual Freedom and will collect donations at the event.



This is a 21+ event.



Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

