Enter to Win a Salt or Sauna Session for Two!

Enter to win a salt or sauna session for 2 at The Salt Lodge. Show your allergies or asthma who is in charge or relax and unwind in the sauna! Getting relief is as simple as sitting and relaxing! We’re serious!

Click HERE for more information about The Salt Lodge!

Winers will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.