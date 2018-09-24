Enter to Win a Private Box for 8 People to Sting & Shaggy at The Armory

Sting & Shaggy - The 44/876 Tour

The Armory

Minneapolis, MN

Sunday, September 30 at 8:00pm

Win a Private Box for 8 People to see Sting & Shaggy perform at The Armory.

Sting and Shaggy initially joined forces to record a new song, "Don't Make Me Wait" (which debuted at #1 on Billboard's digital reggae singles chart), as a tribute to the Caribbean sounds that influenced them both and ended up recording an entire album full of joyful and uplifting, melodic music. With its title referencing their respective telephone country codes (44 for the UK, Sting's birthplace and 876 for Jamaica, Shaggy's homeland), 44/876 honors the duo's deep-rooted love for Jamaica: Shaggy's birthplace, and where Sting penned such classics as "Every Breath You Take."

Along with continuing each artist's exploration of reggae and its transcendent rhythms, songs like "Don't Make Me Wait," "Morning is Coming," and "Gotta Get Back My Baby" reveal Sting and Shaggy's shared passion for creating timeless music that defies expectation.

The iconic artists will combine their bands to play songs from their recently-released, island-flavored collaborative album, 44/876 (A&M/Interscope Records), and to collaborate on each other's most celebrated hits such as "Every Breath You Take," "Englishman In New York," "Message In A Bottle," "It Wasn't Me," "Mr. Boombastic" and "Angel."

