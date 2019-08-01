Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to the 11th Annual Summer Beer Dabbler

11th Annual Summer Beer Dabbler

CHS Field

St. Paul, MN

Saturday, August 17 at 5:30pm

The 11th Annual Summer Beer Dabbler is a one-of-a-kind craft beer experience. With more than 140 breweries sampling over 450 beers, this premier summertime craft beer festival will take place on the grass at CHS Field, the home of the St. Paul Saints.

