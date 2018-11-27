The Bad Plus





Dakota Jazz Club





Minneapolis, MN





Tuesday, December 25 at 9:00pm

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see The Bad Plus at the Dakota on Christmas Day!

The Bad Plus came together at the end of the 20th century and has avoided easy categorization ever since, winning critical hosannas and a legion of fans worldwide with their creativity, unique sound and flair for live performance.

"A combustible trio with a book of finely orchestrated, catchy original tunes, and a knack for radically reconstituted pop covers."

– The New York Times

