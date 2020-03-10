Danú

The Ordway

St. Paul, MN

Friday, March 20 at 7:30PM

Enter to Win a Pair of tickets to see Danú, one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today.

For over two decades, Danú’s virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki, and vocals (Irish and English) have delighted audiences worldwide. Winners of numerous awards from the BBC and Irish Music Magazine, Danú has toured throughout Europe and North America with stops at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Symphony Space in New York City. Danú takes its audiences on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience.

Click HERE for more information.

