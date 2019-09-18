Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to Michael Glabicki (of Rusted Root) w/ Dirk Miller

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root w/ Dirk Miller

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Monday, September 23 at 7:00pm



"Glabicki continues to evolve – dynamically, emotionally, thematically and energetically"

– Encore Magazine



A multifaceted musician, producer and songwriter, Michael Glabicki’s talents are unique and extremely uplifting.



He has started touring nationally as a duo with Rusted Root‘s guitar player, Dirk Miller. More than 25 years ago Rusted Root gave the world “Send Me on My Way.” It solidified their place in pop culture’s soundtrack.This jubilant single has been featured in more than a dozen movies and TV shows, none better than its placements in Matilda [[italicize Matilda]] and Ice Age[[italicize Ice Age]]. His duo tour dates and new music are extensions of his creative talent, and while the show still features many Rusted Roots hits, it also provides a look into the mind of Glabicki through stories and songs yet to be released.



