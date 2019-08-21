Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to Melvin Seals & JGB!

Melvin Seals & JGB

featuring John Kadlecik





Big River Summer Concert Series





St. Paul, MN





Friday, September 13th at 5:00PM

Enter for a chance to win 2 Tickets to Melvin Seals & JGB at Big River Summer Concert Series on September 13th!

Melvin Seals has been a powerful presence in the music industry for over 30 years with a long-established reputation as a performer, recording artist and producer. Melvin is most revered for his powerful, high-spirited, Hammond B-3 and keyboards in the Jerry Garcia Band. Melvin spun his B-3 magic with the Jerry Garcia Band for 18 years and in doing so helped pioneer and define what has now become “Jam Band Music”. From blues to funk to rock to jazz, Melvin Seals serves up a tasty mix with a little R&B and gospel thrown in to spice things up.

HERE for more info. Clickfor more info.





Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.