Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to Greats Gone 2 Soon at the Dakota

Greats Gone 2 Soon!

feat. The Music of Luther Vandross, Rick James, Isaac Hayes & Barry White

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, November 22 at 9:30PM



Enter for a chance to win a Pair of Tickets to Greats Gone 2 Soon: Luther Vandross, Rick James, Isaac Hayes & Barry White!



The KAJ Production team brings to the stage, real music by real musicians, and the everlasting music of: Luther Vandross, Rick James, Isaac Hayes, and Barry White



Featuring: Kirk Johnson & “The KAJ Orchestra”, “MFellaz” (Lamont, David “Chill” Anderson, Roshewn Harrington, and Len Jones of “The sounds of Blackness” ), Germain Brooks, and Rhonda and Kathleen Johnson of the “Ma Muz”.

Special guest: Johnnie Brown of “The Johnnie Brown Experience” and “Love TKO: Tribute to Teddy Pendergrass”.



“Greats Gone 2 Soon” is a prolific and dynamic musical series of tributes that pay homage to some of the most soul stirring musical greats of our time. These productions are evident of how truly driven and inspired KAJ Productions is; serving music on a gold platter to music lovers, great musical artists of today, and the everlasting, beloved and distinguished musical talents of yesteryear.



Click HERE for more info.





Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.