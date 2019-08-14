Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival!

St. Anthony Main Theatre

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, September 5th at 7:00PM

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival!

The HUMP! Film Festival features short dirty movies—each less than five minutes—all created by people who aren’t porn stars but want to be one for a weekend. The filmmakers and stars show us what they think is hot and sexy, creative and kinky, their ultimate turn-ons and their craziest fantasies.

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

