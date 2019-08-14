Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to Champagne Confetti feat. Aby Wolf & Friends

Champagne Confetti feat. Aby Wolf & Friends

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, September 6th at 10:30PM

Enter for a chance to win a Pair of Tickets to Champagne Confetti feat. Aby Wolf & Friends at Dakota on September 6th!

"'Supergroup' isn't a word to throw around lightly, but when your member list starts with Aby Wolf and Eric Mayson... well, the shoe fits."

– The Current

An evening of new works composed by Aby Wolf, in collaboration with Eric Mayson and Grant Cutler, and performed by a cast of renowned musicians as comfortable in experimentation as virtuosity. Through a creative process based in improvisation resulting in atypical song structures, Champagne Confetti is a practice in embracing uncertainty. It blurs the lines between ambient neo-minimalism, chamber music, and electro-R&B.

Members:

Aby Wolf, Cameron Kinghorn, Amy Hager, Jacob Mullis (vocals)

Sara Pajunen (violin)

Erica Burton (viola)

Jonathan Kaiser Bass (cello)

Ted Olsen (bass violin)

Eric Mayson (piano)

Joey Van Phillips, Heather Barringer (percussion)

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.