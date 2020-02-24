Enter to Win a Pair of Passes to the Advance Screening of BLOODSHOT

BLOODSHOT

AMC Rosedale

Rosedale, MN

Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00PM

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot. See Bloodshot in theaters March 13, 2020.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.