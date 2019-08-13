Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Shakopee, MN

August 17 through September 29

Plus Labor Day & Festival Friday, September 27

Enter to win a Minnesota Renaissance Fair King and Queen Prize Pack!

Prize Pack Includes 12 Tickets to meet the King and Queen and Food

Experience the magic of the 2019 Minnesota Renaissance Festival! The Festival begins weekends August 17th through September 29th, plus Labor Day and Festival Friday, September 27th. Gates are open from 9am to 7pm, rain or shine.

King Henry and his royal court invite one and all to his 16th Century European village featuring 16 stages of exciting entertainment. Over 250 artisans fill the Festival marketplace to display and sell their handcrafted wares for a truly unique shopping experience. Patrons can interact with hundreds of memorable characters roaming the village streets as well as view live armored jousting throughout the day. Come celebrate our 49th season by visiting the Festival grounds in Shakopee, MN. Free parking is provided. Huzzah!

Click here for more information.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.