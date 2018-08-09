Enter to Win a Minnesota Renaissance Fair King and Queen Prize Pack!

Prize Pack Includes 12 Tickets to meet the King and Queen and Food

Experience the magic of the 2018 Minnesota Renaissance Festival! The Festival begins weekends August 18th through September 30th, plus Labor Day and Festival Friday, September 28th. Gates are open from 9am to 7pm, rain or shine. King Henry and his court invite all to his kingdom featuring 16 stages of entertainment, over 250 artisans, and village streets full of memorable characters. Free parking is provided.

Click here for more information.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.





By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.