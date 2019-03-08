Enter to Win A Frozen Faceoff VIP Prize Pack

NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Xcel Energy Center

St. Paul, MN

Friday, March 22 - Saturday, March 23

Enter for a chance to win two tickes to see both semifinal games OR two tickets to see the third-place game and championship.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



