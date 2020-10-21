Enter to Win a Car Pass to Preview Night of GLOW Holiday Festival!

Wednesday, November 18

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

GLOW Holiday Festival is Minnesota’s newest wintertime light experience and must-see seasonal attraction at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The Great Minnesota Holiday Get-Together is a one mile drive-thru with a dozen stops featuring over a million holiday lights, a 100-foot lit Christmas tree, icicle and art installations, a festive gingerbread house, plus a State Fair food parade finale! Each night of GLOW benefits a community charity working to better our world during the season of giving.

GLOW will light up November 19, 2020 – January 3, 2021

Sundays – Thursdays 4:30pm – 9pm

Fridays & Saturdays 4:30pm – 10pm

Tickets and information at GLOWHOLIDAY.COM

